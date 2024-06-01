Thank you for choosing Steinerhaus BBQ
Steinerhaus BBQ
Beverage
Bottled and Can Beer
Draft Beer
- 805$8.00
- Buenaveza Salt and Lime$9.00
- OUT OF STOCKSolaris Pink Noise SeltzerOUT OF STOCK$9.00
- OUT OF STOCKSolaris IPAOUT OF STOCK$9.00
- Maui Brewing Hazy IPA$9.00
- OUT OF STOCKSolaris PilsnerOUT OF STOCK$9.00
- OUT OF STOCKSalty Crew Blonde AleOUT OF STOCK$9.00
- OUT OF STOCKSolaris See You Soon IPAOUT OF STOCK$9.00
- OUT OF STOCKPeltzer SangriaOUT OF STOCK$12.00
- OUT OF STOCKAngry OrchardOUT OF STOCK$8.00
- OUT OF STOCKCoors LightOUT OF STOCK$7.00
- Weekend Vibes IPA$9.00
- Mission Blonde$8.00
- Solaris Tangerine Cream$9.00
- Waves of Haze$9.00
- Poolside Blonde$8.00
Waves of Haze
Seltzers and Ciders
Wine + Sangria
- G- Sav Blanc SEARIG$5.00
- G- Chard SEARIG$5.00
- G- Cab SEARIG$5.00
- G- City Chard$12.00
- G- City Pinot G$12.00
- G- City Pinot Nior$14.00
- G- City Cab$12.00
- G- Chard J. Lohr$10.00
- G- Riesling J. Lohr$10.00
- G- Sauv Blanc J. Lohr$10.00
- G- Merlot J. Lohr$12.00
- G- Pinot Noir J. Lohr$10.00
- G- Cab Sauv J. Lohr$10.00
- G- Champ Wilsn Crk Almond$12.00
- Sangria Flight$29.00
- G- Red Sangria$12.00
- G- White Sangria$12.00
- G- Rose Sangria$12.00
- Mimosa$10.00
- Mimosa Flight$22.00
- B- Sangria$30.00
- B- Wilson Creek$36.00
- B- Pinot Noir J. Lohr$36.00
- B- Cab Sauv J. Lohr$36.00
- B- Chard J. Lohr$36.00
- B- Merlot J. Lohr$36.00
- B- Sauv Blanc J. Lohr$36.00
- City Bottle$42.00
- Bottomless Mimosa$24.00
- Mothers Day Free Mimosa
Sodas Other Beverageas
Specialty Drinks
Happy Hour
Happy Hour is Wed and Thurs 3-8 PM and Friday from 3-6PM.
Food
Appetizers
- Onion Dip and House Made Chips$14.00
- Buffalo Chicken Dip with Tortilla Strips$16.00
- Large Pretzel with Beer Cheese$12.50
- Fried Parmesan Zuchinni with Ranch$12.50
- Tater Tots with Bacon, Cheese, and Ranch$14.00
- Chicken Strips with Dipping Sauces$16.00
- Combo Platter
Chicken Strips, Fried Parmesan Zuchinni, Steak Fries, 3 Baby Back Ribs, and Dipping Sauces. No substitutions.$29.00
- Lil Bit of Everything$69.00
- Breakfast Burrito$10.00
- Slider Buffet$20.00
Brunch for 2 Saturday and Sunday Only
Dessert
Flatbreads
Kids menu
Salads
Ice Berg Lettuce with Shredded Carrots, Red Cabbage, Shredded Cheese, Bacon Bits, Cherry Tomatoes, Croutons, and choice of Dressing.
Sandwiches
- Sweet and Spicy Chicken Sandwich with choice of 1 side
Grilled Shredded Chicken in our Sweet and Spicy BBQ suace with Ranch Dressing.$24.50
- Tri-Tip Sandwich topped with Onion Rings and choice of 1 side
Thin sliced Tr-Tip pilled high with our Tangy or Spicy BBQ sauce and Onion RIngs.$24.50
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich served with ranch and choice of 1 side$24.50
- Pulled Pork Sandwich topped with Coleslaw and choice of 1 side
Pulled Pork with our Bold BBQ Sauce and Coleslaw. (Coleslaw has almonds in it)$24.50
Sides
- Fries$7.00
- Potato Salad$7.00
- Onion Rings$8.00
- Coleslaw
A sweet and tnagy coleslaw with dried cranberries and smoked almonds.$7.00
- Baked beans$7.00
- Side of Sweet and SpicyChicken$12.50
- Side Tri Tip$12.50
- Tater Tots$7.00
- Side Mac & Cheese$9.50
- Pulled Pork$12.50
- Keilbasa$12.50
- Full Rack of Ribs$39.00
- Ranch
- Blue Cheese
- Italian Dressing
- Sweet Roll$1.00
- Bold BBQ Sauce
- Tangy BBQ Sauce
- Spicy BBQ Sauce
- Housemade Chips$7.00
- Small Salad$7.00
- Half Rack of Ribs$24.00
Specialities
Sliders
- Sweet and Spicy Chicken Sliders topped with Ranch and served with choice of 1 side$22.50
- Tri-Tip Sliders topped with Onion Rings and served with choice of 1 side$22.50
- Pulled Pork Sliders topped with Coleslaw and served with choice of 1 side
Coleslaw has almonds in it.$22.50
- Buffalo Chicken Sliders topped with Ranch and served with choice of 1 side$22.50
- Teiriaky Chicken Sliders topped with Swiss Cheese and served with choice of 1 side$22.50
Small BBQ Plate
Comes with choiuce of 1 meat, 1 side, and a sweet roll.
Large BBQ Plate
Comes with choice of 2 meats, 2 sides, and 2 sweet rolls.
Extra Large Plate
Comes with choice of 3 meats, 3 sides, and 3 sweet rolls.
Happy Hour
Happy Hour is Wed & Thurs 3-8 Pm and Fri 3-6 PM. No substitutions. Dine In Only.
- 1 Pulled Pork Slider with Choice of Baked Beans or Potato Salad
Pulled Pork Slider Topped with Coleslaw (coleslaw has almonds in it) and BBQ sauce with a side of Potato Salad or Baked Beans.$6.00
- 1 Tri- Tip Slider with choice of Baked Beans or Potato Salad$6.00
- 2 Baby Back Ribs with choice of Baked Beans or Potato Salad$6.00
- OUT OF STOCK2 Grilled English Sausages with Mac-n-CheeseOUT OF STOCK$6.00
Lunch Specials 12PM -3PM Wed - Fri
- 2 Pulled Pork Sliders topped with Coleslaw and served with choice of side & a Soda$12.00
- 2 Teriyaki Chicken Sliders topped with Swiss Cheese served with choice of side & a Soda$12.00
- 2 Tri Tip Sliders topped with Onion Rings and served with choice of side & a Soda$12.00
- Cheese or Pepperoni Pizza with Small Salad & a Soda$12.00
- 2 Pulled Pork Sliders topped with Coleslaw and served with choice of side & a Soda (Copy)$12.00
Steinerhaus BBQ Location and Hours
(951) 365-0035
Open now • Closes at 9PM