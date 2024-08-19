Steinerhaus BBQ
Beverage
Bottled and Can Beer
- Michelob AmberBock$7.95
- Bucket beer (5) Domestic$26.95
- Bucket beer (5) Imported$31.95
- Budlight$6.95
- Budweiser$6.95
- Coors Banquet$6.95
- Coors Light$6.95
- Corona Light$7.95
- Corona Xtra$7.95
- Michelob Ultra$6.95OUT OF STOCK
- Modelo$7.95
- O'Douls$6.95
- Pacifico$7.95
- Twisted Tea$7.95
- Stone Delicious IPA$7.95
- Turp IPA BB$9.95
Draft Beer
Seltzers and Ciders
Champagne and Sangria
Sodas Other Beverageas
Specialty Drinks
Happy Hour
Wine
Food
Appetizers
- Onion Dip and House Made Chips$14.95
- Buffalo Chicken Dip with Tortilla Strips$16.95
- Large Pretzel with Beer Cheese$14.95
- Fried Parmesan Zucchini with Ranch$14.95
- Tater Tots with Bacon, Cheese, and Ranch$16.95
- Chicken Strips with Dipping Sauces$16.95
- Combo Platter
Chicken Strips, Fried Parmesan Zucchini, Steak Fries, 3 Baby Back Ribs, and Dipping Sauces. No substitutions.$29.95
- 6 Peice Bone in Wings$16.95
- Carnivore Board
Pulled Pork, Grilled Chicken, Tri-Tip, Avacado, Pineapple, Pruns and 3 BBQ Dipping Sauces.$29.95
- Pulled Pork or Grilled Chicken Nachos
Corn Strips topped with melted cheese, jalepanos, taco sauce, texas cream, guacomole and choice of Pulled Pork or Grilled Chicken.$18.95
Breakfast
- Bacon Cheddar Scramble$7.95
- Bagel Kielbasa Sandwich
Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese and Smoked Beef Kielbasa$9.95
- Bagel Sandwich
Toasted Bagel with mayo, scrambled eggs, cheese, and bacon$9.95
- Bagel with Cream Cheese$6.95
- Breakfast Burrito$11.95
- Breakfast Plate
Bacon Cheddar Scramble, Kielbasa, and Tater Tots$19.95
- Chicken and Eggos
3 Eggos topped with 2 Crisy Chicken Strips served with butter and syrup$17.95
- Eggos
Two Eggos served with butter and syrup$5.95
- Scrambled Eggs$5.95
- Side of Bacon$4.95
Brunch for 2 Saturday and Sunday Only
Dessert
Extra Large Plate
Flatbreads
Happy Hour
- 1 Pulled Pork Slider with Choice of Baked Beans or Potato Salad
Pulled Pork Slider Topped with Coleslaw (coleslaw has almonds in it) and BBQ sauce with a side of Potato Salad or Baked Beans.$6.00
- 1 Tri- Tip Slider with choice of Baked Beans or Potato Salad$6.00
- 2 Baby Back Ribs with choice of Baked Beans or Potato Salad$6.00
Kids menu
Large BBQ Plate
Lunch Specials 12PM -3PM Wed - Fri
- 2 Pulled Pork Sliders topped with Coleslaw and served with choice of side & a Soda$12.95
- 2 Teriyaki Chicken Sliders topped with Swiss Cheese served with choice of side & a Soda$12.95
- 2 Tri Tip Sliders topped with Onion Rings and served with choice of side & a Soda$12.95
- Cheese or Pepperoni Pizza with Small Salad & a Soda$12.95
Salads
- Make Any Sandwich a Salad
Ice Berg Lettuce with Shredded Carrots, Red Cabbage, Shredded Cheese, Bacon Bits, Cherry Tomatoes, Croutons, and choice of Meat and Dressing.$19.95
- House Salad$12.95
- Grilled Chicken Cobb
House Salad topped with Grilled Chicken, Hard Boiled Egg, Shredded Cheeese, Bacon, Avacado, Tomato, and crutons. Choice of Dressing$22.95
Sandwiches
- Sweet and Spicy Chicken Sandwich with choice of 1 side
Grilled Shredded Chicken in our Sweet and Spicy BBQ sauce with Ranch Dressing.$24.95
- Tri-Tip Sandwich topped with Onion Rings and choice of 1 side
Thin sliced Tr-Tip piled high with our Tangy or Spicy BBQ sauce and Onion Rings.$24.95
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich served with ranch and choice of 1 side$24.95
- Pulled Pork Sandwich topped with Coleslaw and choice of 1 side
Pulled Pork with our Bold BBQ Sauce and Coleslaw. (Coleslaw has almonds in it)$24.95
- Sloppy Steiner with choice of 1 side
Tri Tip Sandwich dripping in tangy sauce with double meat, onion rings, and beer cheese.$29.95
Sides
- Fries$7.95
- Potato Salad$7.95
- Onion Rings$8.95
- Coleslaw
A sweet and tnagy coleslaw with dried cranberries and smoked almonds.$7.95
- Baked beans$7.95
- Side of Sweet and SpicyChicken$12.95
- Side Tri Tip$12.95
- Tater Tots$7.95
- Side Mac & Cheese$9.95
- Pulled Pork$12.95
- Keilbasa$12.60
- Full Rack of Ribs$39.95
- Ranch
- Blue Cheese
- Italian Dressing
- Sweet Roll$0.95
- Bold BBQ Sauce
- Tangy BBQ Sauce
- Spicy BBQ Sauce
- Housemade Chips$7.95
- Small Salad$7.95
- Half Rack of Ribs$24.95
- Beer Cheese$2.95
Sliders
- Sweet and Spicy Chicken Sliders topped with Ranch and served with choice of 1 side$22.95
- Tri-Tip Sliders topped with Onion Rings and served with choice of 1 side$22.95
- Pulled Pork Sliders topped with Coleslaw and served with choice of 1 side
Coleslaw has almonds in it.$22.95
- Buffalo Chicken Sliders topped with Ranch and served with choice of 1 side$22.95
- Teiriaky Chicken Sliders topped with Swiss Cheese and served with choice of 1 side$22.95