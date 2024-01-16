Thank you for choosing Steinerhaus BBQ
Steinerhaus BBQ
Beverage
Bottled and Can Beer
Michelob AmberBock$7.95
Bucket beer (5) Domestic$26.95
Bucket beer (5) Imported$31.95
Budlight$6.95
Budweiser$6.95
Coors Banquet$6.95
Coors Light$6.95
Corona Light$7.95
Corona Xtra$7.95
Michelob Ultra$6.95
Modelo$7.95
00 Heineken$6.95
Pacifico$7.95
Twisted Tea$7.95
Stone Delicious IPA$7.95
805$6.95
Rinkon Hazy IPA$11.95
Champagne and Sangria
Sodas Other Beverageas
Specialty Drinks
Happy Hour
Wine
Food
Appetizers
Onion Dip and House Made Chips$14.95
Buffalo Chicken Dip with Tortilla Strips$16.95
Large Pretzel with Beer Cheese$14.95
Fried Parmesan Zucchini with Ranch$14.95
Tater Tots with Bacon, Cheese, and Ranch$16.95
Chicken Strips with Dipping Sauces$16.95
Combo Platter
Chicken Strips, Fried Parmesan Zucchini, Steak Fries, 3 Baby Back Ribs, and Dipping Sauces. No substitutions.$29.95
6 Peice Bone in Wings$16.95
Carnivore Board
Pulled Pork, Grilled Chicken, Tri-Tip, Avacado, Pineapple, Pruns and 3 BBQ Dipping Sauces.$29.95
Pulled Pork or Grilled Chicken Nachos
Corn Strips topped with melted cheese, jalepanos, taco sauce, texas cream, guacomole and choice of Pulled Pork or Grilled Chicken.$18.95
Tallow Board$18.95
Breakfast
Bacon Cheddar Scramble$7.95
Bagel Kielbasa Sandwich
Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese and Smoked Beef Kielbasa$9.95
Bagel Sandwich
Toasted Bagel with mayo, scrambled eggs, cheese, and bacon$9.95
Bagel with Cream Cheese$6.95
Breakfast Burrito$11.95
Breakfast Plate
Bacon Cheddar Scramble, Kielbasa, and Tater Tots$19.95
Chicken and Eggos
3 Eggos topped with 2 Crisy Chicken Strips served with butter and syrup$17.95
Eggos
Two Eggos served with butter and syrup$5.95
Scrambled Eggs$5.95
Side of Bacon$4.95
Brunch for 2 Saturday and Sunday Only
Dessert
Extra Large Plate
Flatbreads
Kids menu
Large BBQ Plate
Salads
Make Any Sandwich a Salad
Ice Berg Lettuce with Shredded Carrots, Red Cabbage, Shredded Cheese, Bacon Bits, Cherry Tomatoes, Croutons, and choice of Meat and Dressing.$19.95
House Salad$12.95
Grilled Chicken Cobb
House Salad topped with Grilled Chicken, Hard Boiled Egg, Shredded Cheeese, Bacon, Avacado, Tomato, and crutons. Choice of Dressing$22.95
Sandwiches
Sweet and Spicy Chicken Sandwich with choice of 1 side
Grilled Shredded Chicken in our Sweet and Spicy BBQ sauce with Ranch Dressing.$24.95
Tri-Tip Sandwich topped with Onion Rings and choice of 1 side
Thin sliced Tr-Tip piled high with our Tangy or Spicy BBQ sauce and Onion Rings.$24.95
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich served with ranch and choice of 1 side$24.95
Pulled Pork Sandwich topped with Coleslaw and choice of 1 side
Pulled Pork with our Bold BBQ Sauce and Coleslaw. (Coleslaw has almonds in it)$24.95
Sloppy Steiner with choice of 1 side
Tri Tip Sandwich dripping in tangy sauce with double meat, onion rings, and beer cheese.$29.95
Sides
Fries$7.95
Potato Salad$7.95
Onion Rings$7.95
Coleslaw
A sweet and tnagy coleslaw with dried cranberries and smoked almonds.$7.95
Baked beans$7.95
Side of Sweet and SpicyChicken$12.95
Side Tri Tip$12.95
Tater Tots$7.95
Side Mac & Cheese$9.95
Pulled Pork$12.95
Keilbasa$12.60
Full Rack of Ribs$39.95
Ranch
Blue Cheese
Italian Dressing
Sweet Roll$0.95
Bold BBQ Sauce
Tangy BBQ Sauce
Spicy BBQ Sauce
Housemade Chips$7.95
Small Salad$7.95
Half Rack of Ribs$24.95
Beer Cheese$2.95
Bacon$2.00
Avacado$2.00
ORing Topper$1.00
Sliders
Sweet and Spicy Chicken Sliders topped with Ranch and served with choice of 1 side$22.95
Tri-Tip Sliders topped with Onion Rings and served with choice of 1 side$22.95
Pulled Pork Sliders topped with Coleslaw and served with choice of 1 side
Coleslaw has almonds in it.$22.95
Buffalo Chicken Sliders topped with Ranch and served with choice of 1 side$22.95
Teiriaky Chicken Sliders topped with Swiss Cheese and served with choice of 1 side$22.95
Small BBQ Plate
Specialities
