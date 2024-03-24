Thank you for choosing Steinerhaus BBQ
Steinerhaus BBQ
Beverage
Bottled and Can Beer
Draft Beer
Seltzers and Ciders
Wine + Sangria
- G- Sav Blanc SEARIG$5.00
- G- Chard SEARIG$5.00
- G- Cab SEARIG$5.00
- G- City Chard$12.00
- G- City Pinot G$12.00
- G- City Pinot Nior$14.00
- G- City Cab$12.00
- G- Chard J. Lohr$10.00
- G- Riesling J. Lohr$10.00
- G- Sauv Blanc J. Lohr$10.00
- G- Merlot J. Lohr$12.00
- G- Pinot Noir J. Lohr$10.00
- G- Cab Sauv J. Lohr$10.00
- G- Champ Wilsn Crk Almond$12.00
- Sangria Flight$15.00
- G- Red Sangria$12.00
- G- White Sangria$12.00
- G- Rose Sangria$12.00
- Mimosa$10.00
- Mimosa Flight$18.00
- B- Sangria$30.00
- B- Wilson Creek$36.00
- B- Pinot Noir J. Lohr$36.00
- B- Cab Sauv J. Lohr$36.00
- B- Chard J. Lohr$36.00
- B- Merlot J. Lohr$36.00
- B- Sauv Blanc J. Lohr$36.00
- City Bottle$42.00
- Bottomless Mimosa$24.00
Sodas Other Beverageas
Food
Appetizers
- Onion Dip and House Made Chips$12.00
- Buffalo Chicken Dip with Tortilla Strips$15.00
- Large Pretzel with Beer Cheese$12.00
- Fried Parmesan Zuchinni with Ranch$12.00
- Tater Tots with Bacon, Cheese, and Ranch$14.00
- Chicken Strips with Dipping Sauces$16.00
- Combo Platter
Chicken Strips, Fried Parmesan Zuchinni, Steak Fries, 3 Baby Back Ribs, and Dipping Sauces. No substitutions.$29.00
- St Patti Brunch$49.00
Brunch for 2 Saturday and Sunday Only
- Brunch - ask server for menu$99.00
- Fried Parmesan Zuchinni with Ranch$12.00
- Tater Tots with Bacon, Cheese, and Ranch$14.00
- Buffalo Chicken Dip with Tortilla Strips$15.00
- House Salad$12.00
- Pulled Pork Mac n Cheese$19.00
- Keilbasa$12.00
- Pulled Pork$12.00
- Chicken Strips with Dipping Sauces$16.00
- Fries$7.00
- Onion Rings$8.00
- Potato Salad$7.00
- Coleslaw
A sweet and tnagy coleslaw with dried cranberries and smoked almonds.$7.00
- Baked beans$7.00
- Mac + Cheese - No Protein$17.00
- Sweet Roll$1.00
- 1\2 Flatbread
- TriTip
- Baby Back Ribs
- Sweet Spicy Chkn
Baby Back Ribs
Dessert
Flatbreads
Kids menu
Salads
Ice Berg Lettuce with Shredded Carrots, Red Cabbage, Shredded Cheese, Bacon Bits, Cherry Tomatoes, Croutons, and choice of Dressing.
Sandwiches
- Sweet and Spicy Chicken Sandwich with choice of 1 side
Grilled Shredded Chicken in our Sweet and Spicy BBQ suace with Ranch Dressing.$23.00
- Tri-Tip Sandwich topped with Onion Rings and choice of 1 side
Thin sliced Tr-Tip pilled high with our Tangy or Spicy BBQ sauce and Onion RIngs.$23.00
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich served with ranch and choice of 1 side$23.00
- Pulled Pork Sandwich topped with Coleslaw and choice of 1 side
Pulled Pork with our Bold BBQ Sauce and Coleslaw. (Coleslaw has almonds in it)$23.00
Sides
- Fries$7.00
- Potato Salad$7.00
- Onion Rings$8.00
- Coleslaw
A sweet and tnagy coleslaw with dried cranberries and smoked almonds.$7.00
- Baked beans$7.00
- Side of Sweet and SpicyChicken$12.00
- Side Tri Tip$12.00
- Tater Tots$7.00
- Side Mac & Cheese$9.00
- Pulled Pork$12.00
- Keilbasa$12.00
- Half Rack of Ribs$22.00
- Full Rack of Ribs$39.00
- Ranch
- Blue Cheese
- Italian Dressing
- Sweet Roll$1.00
- Bold BBQ Sauce
- Tangy BBQ Sauce
- Spicy BBQ Sauce
- Housemade Chips$6.00
- Small Salad$6.00
Specialities
Sliders
- Sweet and Spicy Chicken Sliders topped with Ranch and served with choice of 1 side$21.00
- Tri-Tip Sliders topped with Onion Rings and served with choice of 1 side$21.00
- Pulled Pork Sliders topped with Coleslaw and served with choice of 1 side
Coleslaw has almonds in it.$21.00
- Buffalo Chicken Sliders topped with Ranch and served with choice of 1 side$21.00
- Teiriaky Chicken Sliders topped with Swiss Cheese and served with choice of 1 side$21.00
Small BBQ Plate
Comes with choiuce of 1 meat, 1 side, and a sweet roll.
Large BBQ Plate
Comes with choice of 2 meats, 2 sides, and 2 sweet rolls.
Extra Large Plate
Comes with choice of 3 meats, 3 sides, and 3 sweet rolls.
Happy Hour 3-6PM
Available during Happy Hour only. No substitutions. Dine In Only.
- 1 Pulled Pork Slider with Choice of Baked Beans or Potato Salad
Pulled Pork Slider Topped with Coleslaw (coleslaw has almonds in it) and BBQ sauce with a side of Potato Salad or Baked Beans.$6.00
- 1 Tri- Tip Slider with choice of Baked Beans or Potato Salad$6.00
- 2 Baby Back Ribs with choice of Baked Beans or Potato Salad$6.00
- 2 Grilled English Sausages with Mac-n-Cheese$6.00
Lunch Specials 12PM -3PM Wed - Fri
- 2 Pulled Pork Sliders topped with Coleslaw and served with choice of side & a Soda$12.00
- 2 Teriyaki Chicken Sliders topped with Swiss Cheese served with choice of side & a Soda$12.00
- 2 Tri Tip Sliders topped with Onion Rings and served with choice of side & a Soda$12.00
- Cheese or Pepperoni Pizza with Small Salad & a Soda$12.00
Steinerhaus BBQ Location and Hours
(951) 600-9911
Closed • Opens Sunday at 12PM