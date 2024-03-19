Thank you for choosing Steinerhaus BBQ
Beverage
Bottled and Can Beer
Draft Beer
Seltzers and Ciders
Wine + Sangria
- G- Sav Blanc SEARIG$9.00
- G- Chard SEARIG$9.00
- G- Cab SEARIG$9.00
- G- City Chard$12.00
- G- City Pinot G$12.00
- G- City Pinot Nior$14.00
- G- City Cab$12.00
- G- Chard J. Lohr$10.00
- G- Riesling J. Lohr$10.00
- G- Sauv Blanc J. Lohr$10.00
- G- Merlot J. Lohr$12.00
- G- Pinot Noir J. Lohr$10.00
- G- Cab Sauv J. Lohr$10.00
- G- Champ Wilsn Crk Almond$12.00
- Sangria Flight$15.00
- G- Red Sangria$12.00
- G- White Sangria$12.00
- G- Rose Sangria$12.00
- Mimosa$10.00
- Mimosa Flight$18.00
- B- Sangria$30.00
- B- Wilson Creek$36.00
- B- Pinot Noir J. Lohr$36.00
- B- Cab Sauv J. Lohr$36.00
- B- Chard J. Lohr$36.00
- B- Merlot J. Lohr$36.00
- B- Sauv Blanc J. Lohr$36.00
- City Bottle$42.00
Sodas Other Beverageas
Food
Appetizers
- Onion Dip and House Made Chips$12.00
- Buffalo Chicken Dip with Tortilla Strips$15.00
- Large Pretzel with Beer Cheese$12.00
- Fried Parmesan Zuchinni with Ranch$12.00
- Tater Tots with Bacon, Cheese, and Ranch$14.00
- Chicken Strips with Dipping Sauces$16.00
- Combo Platter
Chicken Strips, Fried Parmesan Zuchinni, Steak Fries, 3 Baby Back Ribs, and Dipping Sauces. No substitutions.$29.00
- St Patti Brunch$49.00
Brunch for 2 Saturday and Sunday Only
Dessert
Flatbreads
Kids menu
Salads
Ice Berg Lettuce with Shredded Carrots, Red Cabbage, Shredded Cheese, Bacon Bits, Cherry Tomatoes, Croutons, and choice of Dressing.
Sandwiches
- Sweet and Spicy Chicken Sandwich with choice of 1 side
Grilled Shredded Chicken in our Sweet and Spicy BBQ suace with Ranch Dressing.$23.00
- Tri-Tip Sandwich topped with Onion Rings and choice of 1 side
Thin sliced Tr-Tip pilled high with our Tangy or Spicy BBQ sauce and Onion RIngs.$23.00
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich served with ranch and choice of 1 side$23.00
- Pulled Pork Sandwich topped with Coleslaw and choice of 1 side
Pulled Pork with our Bold BBQ Sauce and Coleslaw. (Coleslaw has almonds in it)$23.00
Sides
- Fries$7.00
- Potato Salad$7.00
- Onion Rings$8.00
- Coleslaw
A sweet and tnagy coleslaw with dried cranberries and smoked almonds.$7.00
- Baked beans$7.00
- Side of Sweet and SpicyChicken$12.00
- Side Tri Tip$12.00
- Tater Tots$7.00
- Side Mac & Cheese$9.00
- Pulled Pork$12.00
- Keilbasa$12.00
- Half Rack of Ribs$22.00
- Full Rack of Ribs$39.00
- Ranch
- Blue Cheese
- Italian Dressing
- Sweet Roll$1.00
- Bold BBQ Sauce
- Tangy BBQ Sauce
- Spicy BBQ Sauce
- Housemade Chips$6.00
- Small Salad$6.00
Specialities
- Pulled Pork Mac-n-Cheese Dine In Mon SpecOut of stock
- Tri-TIp Fries with Beer Cheese and BBQ Sauce$19.00
- Thursday Tri Tip Sliders x 2 with FriesOut of stock
- Thursday BBQ plate Tri Tip with Baked Beans Fries a sweet roll and sm saladOut of stock
- Pulled Pork Mac n Cheese$19.00
- Bangers and Mash$19.00
- Tri Tip Sheppards PieOut of stock
Sliders
- Sweet and Spicy Chicken Sliders topped with Ranch and served with choice of 1 side$21.00
- Tri-Tip Sliders topped with Onion Rings and served with choice of 1 side$21.00
- Pulled Pork Sliders topped with Coleslaw and served with choice of 1 side
Coleslaw has almonds in it.$21.00
- Buffalo Chicken Sliders topped with Ranch and served with choice of 1 side$21.00
- Teiriaky Chicken Sliders topped with Swiss Cheese and served with choice of 1 side$21.00
Small BBQ Plate
Comes with choiuce of 1 meat, 1 side, and a sweet roll.
Large BBQ Plate
Comes with choice of 2 meats, 2 sides, and 2 sweet rolls.
Extra Large Plate
Comes with choice of 3 meats, 3 sides, and 3 sweet rolls.
Happy Hour Thursday 3-8 PM Firday 3-6PM
Availble during Happy Hour only. No substitutions. DIne In Only.
- 1 Tri- Tip Slider with choice of Baked Beans or Potato Salad$6.00
- 1 Pulled Pork Slider with Choice of Baked Beans or Potato Salad
Pulled Pork Slider Topped with Coleslaw (coleslaw has almonds in it) and BBQ sauce with a side of Potato Salad or Baked Beans.$6.00
- 2 Baby Back Ribs with choice of Baked Beans or Potato Salad$6.00
- $5 Draft Beer or Selzter$5.00
